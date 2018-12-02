Transcript for Jan. 5, 1987: Vic Damone weds Diahann Carroll in Atlantic City

Two of our favorite people got married on Saturday to very talented stars victim on and Diane Carroll the wedding came after a long courtship and the nation motto was in Atlantic City for the ceremony. And she spoke with the newlyweds afterward they. I sound exciting. It was frightening to me. I'm not really me. There yet I need it's not a reality. For me and there's just too much going on and I'm happy. But I'm still in the state of shock. I thought I'd ever get married and defensive. End here we are you going to say my god please give us direction and give us patience and understanding it. And lots alone. So this is what we're drive with a guy who just being my car and help us get through all of these trials and tribulations of marriage of your wonderful you don't. Very serious very somber big decision early decision. Not children. And for both in the same profession which is something that's why would men be part. I think the fact living together. Almost a eats. And we seem to enjoy need to act I enjoy his family he thinks he can lead. Helped us to feel as though we were not behaving. Irrationally. For the not behaving. In an immature man. And we've got the children's commission. We're doing it married last June 12 was my birthday in. And the children decided. Who who wasn't right and we we listened. This is that we did really good we don't really know each other. But we don't know each other they didn't know each other so they asked us if we would wait and we and they were right and I think this the right decision. Or either of you ever afraid that marriage might spoil your friendship. You know. I did. I can live on 10:0 euros in morning cure always. Very apt. Brands is that when her relationship was working as well as our relationship is lacking and we bringing together. Five children is on sounds. It was a great deal of apprehension as to why should we rock the boat and things seem to be going so well. But then I do believe. Quite frankly that to non is a little more old fashioned. A lot moral fashions and and I like that about him. And we decided that it would be really important for our children that commitment. Is a legal commitment. What does. To think not know about you. It's bound to come out in America I wanna do this. You know have a good. First I. And he does the best. And almost three years it's very difficult to spend that kind of time that we've been fortunate enough to have with each having. For him to have escaped. Anything I mean he's seen me at my very worst. Then I seen the best and hoisted him. But I feel I'm perfect. Even as perfect. Human being. That hair is we gotta have some humor in this felonies sorrow. Good. That way at a infections. I'm willing to go for the right.

