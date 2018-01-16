Transcript for Jane Fonda had a cancer removed from her lip

Tried to actors Jane Fonda is sporting a bandage on her face after a health scare the eighty year old says she had a cancerous growth removed from her lip. The final session we find telling Howard Stern quote the world is falling apart what's a lip. Keep in mind that this is upon his first brush with cancer she did have a breast tumor removed. In 2010 godmother but at the lever attitude. Is what ever had a dual imaging found is during interviews with Howard Stern often.

