Jane Fonda had a cancer removed from her lip

While promoting the upcoming season of her Netflix show, "Grace and Frankie," the actress explained that she was wearing a bandage on her face as a result of the procedure.
0:27 | 01/16/18

Tried to actors Jane Fonda is sporting a bandage on her face after a health scare the eighty year old says she had a cancerous growth removed from her lip. The final session we find telling Howard Stern quote the world is falling apart what's a lip. Keep in mind that this is upon his first brush with cancer she did have a breast tumor removed. In 2010 godmother but at the lever attitude. Is what ever had a dual imaging found is during interviews with Howard Stern often.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

