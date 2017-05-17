Transcript for Jane Seymour offers up a lively rendition of 'Your King and Country Want You'

But it still ends in song whoever's we who. You just. The idea that they Ali Al I can't believe I kind of thing and when I say brick calloused I have to vocal cord and the trying to get act Meehan to say. And fakes the only asked me at Cambridge U widgets you can do O Ahu I would the wall. That was owed. And you and it's lamentable. Outcome I'd that wasn't what song I did I know I watched. You play cricket and every kind of game to a full full open pan am you may name but no real country called you to delay all ponds in war. And no matter what we knew. Suisham you movable. Have come into a forces as your responses did before. We didn't wall. Who lose you'll. But we think you all to good rule for oil pay in the and all concrete. And Anthony. New selling go on. That is if I didn't realize it was Maggie Smith. Mid ninety's might not Maggie look at meg. You know she's got the Damon it to go Bremer via I don't know you yet that's what and that's what I I think yes and yes that's it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.