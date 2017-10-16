Transcript for How Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon handle politics differently

The current white house resident changed the landscape of late night comedy the two jimmy's Fallon and Kimmel have different ways of handling it. Take a look. Have there been people coming to you and say Jimmy this is working for other people maybe we should get into the anti-Trump lane maybe we should be. It would be weird for me to do. It's not something I do. I want everyone with a television to watch the show. If they're turned off on my opinion on health care and violence, then I don't know. I probably wouldn't want to have a conversation with them anyway. Now Fallon's ratings are down. Kimmel's are up. Steven Colbert are up. The question is does Jimmy Fallon need to get into the game? No. Should there be a respit. We know how many times people come to us and say the ratings show. They speak in numbers and things that don't translate to authenticity. Jimmy is doing him. He lifts people up. He's like the Ellen of evening time. To ask someone to go in another lane, those shows don't last. That will ultimately fail in ratings as well. He's being brave. He said maybe my ratings would go up if I talked about politics, but it's not my thing. I've met him many times. He's so loving, a genuinely kind guy. To put him into another lane I think would be his demise. Jimmy Kimmel is being brave Toby saying if you don't like it don't watch. He's such an effective communicate or for Democrats. Chuck Schumer gave him the talking points for health care when he made that speech about his son and the health care vote. No one is listening to democratic leaders and we're listening to entertainment hosts. The quote he had if you're an NRA member I don't know if I won't you. I'm an NRA member. I don't have fangs. I'm not a positive. I don't want to not be invited to watch your show because we have different political beliefs. I wish there was a space nd mill. We disagree. I'm on the show. We disagree. It's okay. He's a single host. Here we can disagree. There he has nobody to disagree with him. Yeah. Lucky him. What does it say if you believe this, I don't care if you watch my show or not? He said I have hope everyone with a television tunes in. I want to say one thing about that. I don't think he's speaking for Democrats. The majority of people in this country believe we should have some control over guns, the majority. Not just Democrats. The majority of the people in this country want comprehensive health care which the Republican party is trying to take apart. That's not accurate. I think the speaks for the majority of Americans which is why his ratings are up. I don't concede that. I'm happy Jimmy Fallon. Quite honestly I'm getting sick of this crap all day long. Yes. I do. Give me something silly somewhere. Give me beer pong. Something which has to do with dopey cats or drawings. I want one place people can go if they're up and they don't want it. I want one place for that. We see it all day long. I know as a Republican there's some people that are like this enterer is so liberal I couldn't watch their show. This person is so conservative I don't watch their movies. I don't like the impact of politics and entertainment. Entertainment is a escape. Don't you think situation right now with Donald Trump in the white house is a dire situation? It's so urgent. No. That people can't leave it alone and worry about having fun so much. We're in trouble. But you know what god bless us all we have to have one place where for one second you can talk about something with your kids other than this clown because it's just pissing everybody off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.