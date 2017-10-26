Transcript for Jimmy Kimmel rips Trump over 'love fest' comments

President trumpet bid. How he's been feuding with a couple of senators from his own party. Jeff flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee Iran has less right now senator corker yesterday implied in no uncertain terms that the president is a liar Jeff flake announced he won't run for reelection because he can no longer support Donald Trump made a big speech about it this morning on GMA he said he thinks a lot of Republicans feel that way and expects that they too will speak out soon. Against the president and incredibly does the president decided to tweet about this that it. He said there are no problems and GOP. In fact they loved him so much they cannot sit down when he walks general look at this so nice being with a Republican senator Slade multiple standing ovations. Most are great people who want big tax cuts the meaning we're Republican senators yesterday outside a flake in corker was a love fest with standing innovations and great ideas. For USA. Jeff flake within 18% approval rating in Arizona said a lot of my colleagues have spoken out really they just gave me a standing O. Who wants to be the one the tellem the people are required to stand with the president and. OK. Good day. Every time I walk into a Starbucks guy behind the counter asked if I want coffee.

