'Last Jedi' sends Leia off 'in an amazing way,' John Boyega says

More
Boyega appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about his roles in the new film "Detroit."
3:00 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Last Jedi' sends Leia off 'in an amazing way,' John Boyega says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48974155,"title":"'Last Jedi' sends Leia off 'in an amazing way,' John Boyega says","duration":"3:00","description":"Boyega appears on \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" to talk about his roles in the new film \"Detroit.\"","url":"/Entertainment/video/john-boyega-jedi-sends-princess-leia-off-amazing-48974155","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.