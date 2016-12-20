John Lithgow Sings His Catchy Children's Tune 'I'm a Manatee'

More
Lithgow appears on "Popcorn With Peter Travers" to talk about "The Crown," his career and his next big project.
1:41 | 12/20/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for John Lithgow Sings His Catchy Children's Tune 'I'm a Manatee'
You wanted to take us out with a song I do not know exactly. Well try to sing a song without forgetting the words. We're good here about that. I tell I sing a song to kids about manatees. And I told them I'd love manatees but I also love the pain so much that I rhymed it fifteen times. And I. I sing this song and I count off all the times that us. We don't have to hear holes all I want to hear those fifteen. From time to time my dream that I'm of manatees. Undulating underneath the sea. Unshackled by the chains of idle vanity. A modest manatee. That's mean. I look just like a chubby brown but in unity. As I knows along the cozy ocean rule. Immune from human folly and in dynasty. That's why amenities. Is such a happy urban school I have them a few. I'm about it you. I'm every bit as wrinkled as my gravity. Know if burdens between my face and vanity. A noble man that she. That's me and of course goes off it goes on. Turco noting that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44309600,"title":"John Lithgow Sings His Catchy Children's Tune 'I'm a Manatee'","duration":"1:41","description":"Lithgow appears on \"Popcorn With Peter Travers\" to talk about \"The Crown,\" his career and his next big project. ","url":"/Entertainment/video/john-lithgow-sings-catchy-childrens-tune-im-manatee-44309600","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.