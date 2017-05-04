Transcript for Jonathan Wolff, composer of Seinfeld theme song presents at Grammys on The Hill

I had you need a band parent ABC news. And I am. Blaming it on the hill an event that brings politics and music to get married and executive of advocacy. And awards ceremony trying to bring attention to than you did the music industry. And it rain now I am joined right Jonathan Walton who is the famed composer Aaron. The hits like pine belt and willing grace and her talking every now about what got him to grant is on the Helen. And what he's advocating Meyer coming up. Very hearkening. Thanks indeed that I'm here because music is important not just for the valued brings to our allies but for the valued at Princeton businesses. We use our music. And that's the message that I'm hoping to. Delivered to the lawmakers. That we need to take any constructive way about that value that it brings to using Princeton new businesses. And it did that in ramming it on the island intellectual property rights and higher death rates what does that mean to you for your. I had the. And wonderful long career as a music composer. For TV shows. And the only reason I was able to do that is because I was compensated for it's important for future generations. That they are also compensated. When this work for most compelling need most celebrated musical and creative copyrights. It's important. That there is compensation. She's. And don't let what's happening today your understanding is that pretty looking for art camp I'm looking forward to hearing Winona key and I'm gonna perform. It's going to be a really wonderful finite. Hopefully also was some messages delivered. Between us and the lawmakers it's great when politics and music can come together. Later frank and I. I'll be talking about. My themes and the academy has invited me to talk about a phone call I received from Jerry Seinfeld in 1989. And how that dean came about. And how. My son felt theme. Has brought not only entertainment in comedic value to show but actual monetary value to those parties who touched it. The producers in the production company the network and all that stations have been broadcasted and most importantly. Those are streaming service is live now. Enjoy the benefits. Of the central music. Larry Johnson thank you so much for him out like thirty seconds ago right after that run them. Jonathan all of them impose their appetite thank god and willing great thank you for being with us the east and even after greening.

