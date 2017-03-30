Jordana Brewster on playing Denise Brown on 'The People v.s. O.J. Simpson'

More
ABC News' Michael Rothman speaks to 'The Fast and the Furious' star Jordana Brewster
3:35 | 03/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jordana Brewster on playing Denise Brown on 'The People v.s. O.J. Simpson'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46470632,"title":"Jordana Brewster on playing Denise Brown on 'The People v.s. O.J. Simpson'","duration":"3:35","description":"ABC News' Michael Rothman speaks to 'The Fast and the Furious' star Jordana Brewster","url":"/Entertainment/video/jordana-brewster-playing-denise-brown-people-oj-simpson-46470632","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.