'Julius Caesar' director gives powerful speech before play's debut

"Neither Shakespeare nor the Public Theater could possibly advocate violence as a solution to political problems, and certainly not assassination," director Oscar Eustis said in Central Park in New York City.
1:17 | 06/13/17

Comments
That's what we do you think we try to hold a mirror to managers from Shakespeare was doing is what we're. When we hold the mirror and hatred often won't reveal are disturbing and upsetting provoking things. Thank god. Concert. Anybody. What's important. That neither Shakespearean of the public here. I could possibly advocates. Violence is a warnings about what happens. When you try to. Deserve democracy. I'm not democratic please. And against former alert that doesn't end two. The danger that has unleashed. The danger of a long parish crowd of people. Manipulated. By there. Overall I am leaders who urged them to do things that no Americans their interest. But destroy the very institutions. That are there to serve and protect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48006354,"title":"'Julius Caesar' director gives powerful speech before play's debut","duration":"1:17","description":"\"Neither Shakespeare nor the Public Theater could possibly advocate violence as a solution to political problems, and certainly not assassination,\" director Oscar Eustis said in Central Park in New York City.","url":"/Entertainment/video/julius-caesar-director-powerful-speech-controversial-plays-debut-48006354","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
