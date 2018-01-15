Transcript for June 27, 1984: Dolly Parton talks about how she writes her music

Well I just know that around very sensitive emotional person I know that. My I really rat a lot of cordon to removes like having gone to something really emotional address some of the best songs you've said some songs are leading needed out of me. And when I'm rainy half. And I really excited about life in and everything's going good. Then I mean they're raptors posits up tempo kind of songs I think it's very there's a lot too bad at they call people are that sensitive. It's just that it just gives us in the people like me that they lacked a rat. Aunts and likes to sing a way to just put that emotion. When you talk about writing music writing songs and right when your eyes right when your loan material and a better when her emotionally involved one way or another something. Is it true that you write sometimes and centers. He app but that's not morbid thing I love cemeteries because. When I was grown up that was some of them were the best kept you people always took care of the greater second golf course is a very peaceful quiet place to go work. Nobody but weirdos lock me me wanna hang out don't go there just hang out with the dead the dead don't scare me though it's been livid that got me flattened but it's them. So I love to go sit on their entries and things that I read I walk around and read the stories making a lot of fears of lies I imagine months for all the people. You know behind them the stones there and we mean bad in Canada they have been in some it was a little kid and I can't I think is I'm just Panasik there. I'm discount I suspect or not that this was probably happy couple he managed to in these pianist and are probably bishop probably that a lab that this was a weirdo backed he's over here by Seth. So I just get that BS from and it's just a peaceful beautiful place to go and a black rat human punching the stopping down in something as we wouldn't. No go hang out there that. Millions of records. Name over marquis. How do you keep that in perspective it's a good feeling to me I'm still lack it's forever that not just elected its money Amory like my daddy my. When they named in. Boulevard up in my hometown the burly gardens and we were Dolly Parton boulevard and bank acknowledged place where I used to you know we used to walk around. The Torres and now they got my name of in my bed he's so proud of that and in or not people that makes me proud that his that this may not people crammed. Sex something I can do. That make my hometown in mount relatives it makes me feel good it it makes me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.