Transcript for Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl show: No Janet or 'N SYNC, but 'a ton of fun'

Can we expect perhaps little sensing. They. Well. Now. Have no. To be honest I had a ton a grand ideas about special guests. As you party no we talked about a lot from. Yet it was. I had there's a whole list I think Vegas has a lot of odds on uttered. You know from instinct to. To. Kristen boats and to Janet. And down. But this year I'm the success in my band is is that Tennessee kids I have to like those there my special guests and I'm excited this year to. Two it's Iraq the stage I think I'm just excited I mean I'm excited to be on the stage. Once again and and and at this point in my life. And and you know it's it's it's a great opportunity to. I feel so grateful every day this may sound like some sort of pandering but it it's not it's the truth just so grateful every dates. Have the opportunity to like bring people a joy through my favorite thing to do which is right perform music and. And so to do that on such a grand stage in it's it's. You know the wit we're going to use take it seriously that we want everyone to have a ton of fun. It's that's my main objective with with the halftime shot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.