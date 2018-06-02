Transcript for Kimmel needles 'non-braggadocious' Trump

Carter trumpeted taking credit for was down today by more than 11100 points its biggest one day drop. Ever of all time but that didn't keep the president away from his pat myself on the back door president trump was in Ohio today where you know the president says a lot of things and are true. But this would be the words you are about to hear might be the most blatant. Brazen almost magnificent fabrication. Ever to come out of his orange mouth. Now you can work hard but if you don't have the right leaders setting the right tone in welfare and I'm not even saying. I am not break at their shoes. A. It's funny because it's not true.

