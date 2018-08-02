Kimmel: Trump's bald spot 'is why Darth Vader had the good sense to wear a helmet'

President Donald Trump's legendary comb-over came undone last week, as gusty winds gave the public a rare glimpse of the commander in chief's bare scalp as he boarded Air Force One.
Transcript for Kimmel: Trump's bald spot 'is why Darth Vader had the good sense to wear a helmet'
Have you seen the video of president trumps hair flapping in the wind. You're in for big lead treat this is from Friday trouble getting on Air Force One. Headed tomorrow log over the weekend. Air tried to fly them. The more I. Good season. Me since. Okay. We might have to see that again. This is why Darth Vader had a good sense to Wear a helmet. According to white house press secretary of Saro standards the president's hair stayed perfectly still he does not have a ball spot. Anything to the contrary is fake news this. Remember during the campaign when trump took a strong stand against something in made no sense this take a stand against I remember he said this. The wind chills look at hurts whatever skill. Exactly. When those loan to please don't drive if you look come into the gap brand. Now we know why he's anti away. Okay. We're live in good. It's terrible Kurds in the guise Kentucky fried chicken twice a leak.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

