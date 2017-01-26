Transcript for 'La La Land' Director and Oscar Nominee Damien Chazelle on 'Zoning Out' During Awards Season

How do you feel now with the reception of the movie being so amazing where people are screaming this is the they should win all the Academy Awards that what does that cute. You've had a before with whiplash where people were mean I don't know what it does to somebody creatively. Who's basically on their third movie than you. I tried to. There's a lot of that you want to kind of release in my case you know you wanted zone out a little bit and try to not let it affect whatever you're working on at that moment. I find it helps me to stay saying to just the kind of always working on something to be writing something anger. Whatever keeps your mind off of yes I'm not always is talking about you know the move it did before. That said you know this movie more than anything I've done is you know. Was just such a dream to get to even make so I it's a can't express how rewarding it is to sort of you know. To have people like it to get to show it at all to get have made it and get to sort of you know opening in theaters like is this this this incredible gift that really did not seem like it would happen for a long time and and so anything that can you know my hope now is just anything that can convince people. To take a chance that anything they can convince you know especially people think they don't like musicals and really are really wanted to reach out of the people to to do we are used to be one where I was when I was when I was like kid you know I would often kind of get that cringed when when people would switch and a song in movies and and that I kind of compensated I fell head over heels in love with news with at a certain point in my life. So but I know what it feels like to have that resistance to this honor it's a very special kind of genre but I am I really do think that. This is a musical for everybody in that and that. And that. And then it can touch people whose you know. Think they would never be caught dead musical.

