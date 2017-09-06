Transcript for Lightning Round with 'The Chew's' Daphne Oz

I'm Julie Marie McKenzie and the woman standing next to me we have one big thing and do not have a comment I can not. Every aka and it out of court and welcome thank. Thank you for joining you guys know her from this huge but there isn't it a heart beat the campaign turn after Q but today. He happened for the lightning and are you ready I'm ready our report this appealed the cooking ordering. With Dave just picked up at hit them. Minded thinking we didn't mind back on track health food trucks. Yes I'm a dive lovable. Two so beaten anyone Q hasn't been thinking like moment of passion and every week every day I will never forget. The first time my custom even quietly for me. Making a vegetarian chili. Chicken people and of course there was that you brought against. This but we have flood summit people they. It. You and your husband John in seven years in one go to kneel to get out of trouble. All you know what he really he loves. This part. Of your dad obviously doctor but what when of the mountain fears things that. That means hands down the city's sophomore junior hateful. He won people and sixties doctor live pool and I almost. Italy seriously who read it. I've looked at me that god I was acutely. Adds that you know senior Bob Bob up law and I haven't I would die well I've been in an applicant not all are very few. Big if I'm people and got there wouldn't be Vick is guilty pleasure. Batter. And that it all that with her favorite thing in the end are not. TV and sleep. I Caylee is that it's sweeping indictment. It's or thinking that Italy elected but you didn't life. It ends up my gun and I'm joined reed MacKenzie and this is keeping me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.