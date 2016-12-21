Transcript for Lin-Manuel Miranda Reflects on Breaking Stereotypes, His Rise to Fame

Before I ever had at any piece of Peter sort of in production my first TV job was on his last season's problems. And it's pretty bad how did you get from there to here slowly. Writing my ass off before you really think a large part of me. Writing musicals was sort of trying to create the parts I'd like to see for myself. The wonderful sort of net benefit of that is writing roles for four let fuels for people of color. That weren't previously available.

