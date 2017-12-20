Transcript for 'Love Actually' star welcomes holiday travelers at Heathrow Airport

But winnowed saying he persistence welcomes that we're lucky enough to pop mocking fox in the months. Maybe not friend gobbling them back in spite anti francs 83 contract won't opponents and will be playing in the rival school with a bullets without passage on. I think with it being Christmas and it pays a price and be wanting to baby bath have paid. Stringing anything. There isn't really touching story he had this sign thank oil Christmas is CA I do you think that in 2008 AM in ways I amount. Cuban company up just watching news enough actually on the on the Arab side and men. If you comic vehicle I was sent somebody a new hall. I'd volunteer is enough say it's not seeing a bite Nantucket one now. It.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.