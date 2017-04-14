Transcript for Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy says Carrie Fisher will not appear in 'Star Wars' Episode IX

Todd Fisher has said that his sister Carrie will be a part Pakistan now. It buck passed Aaron he's seen. Pre shot footage you are only he'd be he was probably. Confused because we finished everything in me. And Kerry's absolutely phenomenal in the movie and we're so happy that we are able to complete shooting in the summer. Unfortunately Terry passed away November. So by the time we were well under way with episode nine. In our thoughts we've got written script yet but we've regrouped we started over again in January so. Sadly Kerry will not yet but we'll be here you know we're seeing a lot of terror an age which is great.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.