Luke Bryan on Singing at the Super Bowl: I'll 'Put My Stamp' on the National Anthem

Country singer Luke Bryan has the coveted -- and much scrutinized -- privilege of singing 'The Star Spangled Banner' at the Super Bowl this Sunday.
0:42 | 02/02/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Luke Bryan on Singing at the Super Bowl: I'll 'Put My Stamp' on the National Anthem
I didn't realize that it'd been such a while before. You know a guy out or you know there's been a man saying the nationally at them until it's. You find out that you're doing it and then they start run and all the stores about it but you know I think she did an amazing job last year and dom. And through this process of kind of go home back through the years and watched help people approached the end film. And just try to figure out in my mind how wanna to approach it and done I think he's just about should you know last year she put her stamp. On it which was amazing and it's it's a big moment for me and I'm excited to get out there and hopefully put my stamp only.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

