Tens of thousands of California residents have been forced to flee their homes.

California fires: How to help the victims

Strong Santa Ana winds are fueling multiple wildfires burning across Southern California, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee from their homes.

Firefighters are battling five separate brush fires at once, all of which were at zero containment as of Wednesday afternoon local time.

A person uses a garden hose in an effort to save a neighboring home from catching fire during the Eaton Fire, Jan. 8, 2025, in Altadena, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The Palisades Fire has spread over nearly 16,000 acres, the Easton Fire has charred more than 10,000 acres, the Hurst Fire has impacted more than 500 acres, the Woodley Fire is burning across 30 acres, and the Lidia Fire is scorching across 50 acres, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

At least 1,000 buildings were destroyed in the Palisades Fire, officials said. Evacuation orders were issued in areas surrounding the brush fires.

At least five people were killed in the fires, with many others sustaining injuries, according to officials. Over 1.5 million people were left without power in California, including more than 950,000 across Los Angeles County, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone said during a press conference that despite prepositioning resources from Northern California, the agencies were "not prepared for this type of widespread disaster."

President Joe Biden has signed a disaster declaration for California at the request of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night.

Here's how you can help those affected by the wildfires:

Red Cross

The American Red Cross has hundreds of volunteers deploying to Los Angeles to assist with emergent needs of those displaced by the fire.

The agency currently has four shelters in place and plans to add more as needed, according to Los Angeles regional executive director Joanne Nowlin.

"This is significant," Nowlin told ABC News. "It's not just the fire, but you've got wind damage, you've got power outages, you've got trees falling, deteriorating air quality. This is impacting thousands and thousands of folks in Los Angeles."

The Red Cross provides emergency relief to residents and families impacted by disasters, providing meals, medical care and a safe place to shower and sleep.

Click here to donate.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is able to provide assistance by delivering water, food and emergency supplies.

The agency offers both long-term recovery assistance and emergency relief.

Click here to learn more.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen's relief team is able to support those impacted by the wildfires, as well as first responders, in Southern California.

According to the agency, teams have mobilized to bring in meals to those who are in need of help.

Click here to learn more.

Airbnb

Airbnb.org is offering temporary housing for those displaced by the fires in the Los Angeles area.

The company is working with 211 LA, which offers free housing in Los Angeles County, to coordinate the housing effort.

Click here for more information.

California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund

The California Fire Foundation works with community-based organizations and local fire agencies to offer financial support for residents who are impacted by the fires.

Click here to learn more.

CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation

The CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation provides funding for firefighters and their families to help them recover from injuries and hardship.

Click here to learn more.

Wildfire Recovery Fund

The California Community Foundation has worked to help Los Angeles County since 1915.

The agency's Wildfire Recovery Fund targets hard to reach communities in the area with the intent of providing long-term recovery relief.

Click here to learn more.