Transcript for March 1, 2006: John Williams on composing film scores

I mean I'm using a piano. And paper and a pencil. And even a stopwatch there are defined anymore so. You have. A TV screen or something close to you and you can stop that and keep working at if you can tolerance I artist. I half of the film but it's actually in the room next in the room next round working and I get up from the piano and go look at the film on. On the on the screen excuse a screening room actually do that so I make a lot of respect and four from the piano to the tune to the viewing room. And continually. Review hour by hour basis really what I'm when I'm working the time it's great exercise.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.