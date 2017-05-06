Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio's marriage certificate sells for $122,500

More
The official document that bound actress Marilyn Monroe and New York Yankee Joe DiMaggio in marriage has sold at auction for $122,500.
0:41 | 06/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio's marriage certificate sells for $122,500

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47844347,"title":"Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio's marriage certificate sells for $122,500","duration":"0:41","description":"The official document that bound actress Marilyn Monroe and New York Yankee Joe DiMaggio in marriage has sold at auction for $122,500.","url":"/Entertainment/video/marilyn-monroe-joe-dimaggios-marriage-certificate-sells-122500-47844347","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.