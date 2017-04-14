Transcript for Mark Hamill says 'it's possible' Luke goes to the dark side in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

I've got to ask you mark at at the very end soon. It looks like you know but is it you that say I only know one truth it's time for the jet IT and is not your voice. It is my voice it is it is so what has happened TO well to reach this point there's. There's a difference between it teaser trailer a teenager supposed to show you dynamic images that heightens your awareness and make you want to see. The trailer but avoid all story points if at all possible. So I think that's the only story point. That's in which the teaser which is Luke saying it's time for the genocide and and you know other than that I can't really describe more. It's it's it's it was a shocking to me. To read what wrong and had written. As I'm sure it will be for the audience. Do you make a turn to the dark. That possible possible anything's possible. You know what happened I read one eerie nights that Iran this is the woman wanted to do. It was did you have a say in. Well okay there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.