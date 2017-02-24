Transcript for Menswear-inspired looks for Oscar Sunday

Yeah. This is founder of on year. Obviously inspired. Excellent. Means a couple and in a men's Wear. And she said that she wanted to show. Women and girls out there that you have to address that you want and it. She came in the headlines when she stacked quote out. And then an attic at sag awards another. So button and air and her. Is not new means Titanic it's very it's it's digit statement and it's also an issue Nikkei statement. And menswear inspired like and so we have this Greek Millie taxi helped hand. And EC habits seek land. Hate paying down the lag sunny feel very special and her victory evening and then at. Doubling mark feminine and then on top are wearing her Rachel's alma Welch asked so even though he can Wear it S eyes and the need. He bat an excellent start but we at the Cannes underneath T patsy leading luck and if you're going to Wear men's Wear. Neal and I agree that definitely adding feminine accessories as a way to make it feel like your. You. So we brought into this Taylor o'clock but this floral motif with the jeweler ain't. And it's a so it's so pretty it's so you can add then and it's say media stat. But an outlet the only you're all you need your died and then you have the stiletto pump which works really great with the Taylor can't. And you have a lock that would work on the red carpet even though you're wearing pants. Woman would and the navy gravitate towards look girl like if there's certain body type. That could pull off men's Wear colors that really hurt anybody. I would I would say it's four. Everybody everyone and he size can where. At Lee's hair and pants it's also very flattering to see the separation excellent can be slumming as well. After volume. It's Oscar. And but I would say for anyone who's questioning whether or not they can do it based on their body shape don't question let's try and see if I personally am up the slack I feel like if you were this and a sea of dresses that you would definitely stand Alex. And it's super for here Oscars party involved excitement. It is a nice guy is as well thank you so much you guys for hosting us here at the rent the runway. Showroom in New York City four women who don't live in one of these six cities for you guys have sirens like that. And how does that work if they want due to rent. So of the Iraq Iran way to economy you are able to you browse the site by availability on different gowns and dresses. And the customer refused PH are extremely helpful. Women upward their measurements and sizes including pictures of themselves and dress sense my inner part accidentally let that if you get to see actual women in the outfits and not just modeled. And like very helpful to each other asking each other questions and kind of responding to how things are feeding on each other. And as well liked where a customer experience team. Our 1800 number is super helpful these girls are renting the stress of themselves. So they anatomy are wearing the dress says but they're speaking to all the crimes that are wearing them Islam they are happy to. Help and you went a trustee. And so Gloria Naylor going to be picking out dresses I'm for our on comment Nevada's my co worker who is going to be. Hosting our Oscars coverage as well on ABC news digital CO have to make tree to an end before the Oscars to see which downed she chooses. And so we'll be bringing back some great choices. For her is Gloria thank you so much beyond really appreciate it or just based here. So again you can watch the Oscars on ABC ER on Sunday night. And of course on ABC news digital we will have pre and post coverage. As well thanks so much for watching I'm turning to him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.