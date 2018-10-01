Michael Douglas denies any potential allegations of sexual misconduct

More
The actor spoke on the record ahead of a potential story from an unnamed victim.
3:00 | 01/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Douglas denies any potential allegations of sexual misconduct
Michael Douglas is denying a claim that he committed a lewd act decades ago. His denial comes even before a report about the alleged misconduct has been published. Douglas says a former employee is accusing him of the act more than thirty years ago. And he claims black balled her both of which he denies new sexual misconduct allegations against James -- got have forced the New York Times to cancel a planned event with the actor today. Sprinkle appearance in a commercial overnight he was asked about claims against him made by several women including actress Allie sheeting. And nothing but a great time with her. Total respect for her I know I had no idea why she was upset she took between down I don't either. I can't speak for her I don't know in my life I've I. Pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I've done. Ringo said if he's done something wrong he will fix it. One of the woman accusing Frankel claims he assaulted her and tried to lure a teenage friend a purse to a hotel room.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52265413,"title":"Michael Douglas denies any potential allegations of sexual misconduct","duration":"3:00","description":"The actor spoke on the record ahead of a potential story from an unnamed victim.","url":"/Entertainment/video/michael-douglas-denies-potential-allegations-sexual-misconduct-52265413","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.