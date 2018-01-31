Michelle Obama finally reveals what Melania Trump gave her during awkward gift exchange

More
Michelle Obama explained what happened when Melania Trump handed her the gift.
0:45 | 01/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michelle Obama finally reveals what Melania Trump gave her during awkward gift exchange
And former First Lady Michelle Obama for the first time revealing what was in that Tiffany box from the new firstly. And mrs. Obama wondering what to do what it in that moment. There was a gift exchange though it is a box given epiphany by yes so what was in there. It was a lovely frame what what Efrain it was a frame under the August protocol I mean this is like a state visit so they tell you that you're gonna do this the they're gonna stand here never before do you get this gifts aren't sort of like okay. What Haiti with a gift the former First Lady telling element former President Obama stepped in to put the gift inside before the cameras. Captured the official image of one couple. And and the new president elect his wife.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52753183,"title":"Michelle Obama finally reveals what Melania Trump gave her during awkward gift exchange","duration":"0:45","description":"Michelle Obama explained what happened when Melania Trump handed her the gift.","url":"/Entertainment/video/michelle-obama-finally-reveals-melania-trump-gave-awkward-52753183","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.