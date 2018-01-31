Transcript for Michelle Obama finally reveals what Melania Trump gave her during awkward gift exchange

And former First Lady Michelle Obama for the first time revealing what was in that Tiffany box from the new firstly. And mrs. Obama wondering what to do what it in that moment. There was a gift exchange though it is a box given epiphany by yes so what was in there. It was a lovely frame what what Efrain it was a frame under the August protocol I mean this is like a state visit so they tell you that you're gonna do this the they're gonna stand here never before do you get this gifts aren't sort of like okay. What Haiti with a gift the former First Lady telling element former President Obama stepped in to put the gift inside before the cameras. Captured the official image of one couple. And and the new president elect his wife.

