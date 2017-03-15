Mischa Barton describes 'horrific experience' as apparent victim of 'revenge porn'

Actress Mischa Barton today described the "horrific experience" in recent weeks as an apparent victim of "revenge porn" by someone whom she said she had "loved and trusted."
03/15/17

Comments
