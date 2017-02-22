Transcript for Musician Robert Randolph on using his music to uplift others

I. Acts equipment for more and she's had to. Look good. Yeah hello the let it do what. Yeah. Elliott I. If you want to. But you gotta clap us something I yeah. Yeah. Yeah. I think a little. Okay then yeah. It actively. When it is. And. I'm there. Yeah. Yeah. Okay okay we. In my. I live in. Dissolving the. Oh yeah. Is rather. By Beckett. And with. The advantage. All the. Yeah yeah alone do. We're you know it was. Everybody that you could rich too much little. You can never tell somebody. About the joy you it's and hope to share that with him and that's really what it's about we really want to kind of make this world song. Give people all the different scenes in night. It's spider. Other people. You know look at that you critics. If you don't believe it's all like you know with Easter. Adding that you mommy you mom I love you today gray of the sun. But having nothing and it ought to conduct its background they thought. You. Actually. Some. More work. It. Yeah you know for few. Using the power. People's fears you know and look at history. Bob Marley. Stevie Wonder. Jackson all of these guys use the air microphone records solemn speech. Can get us all to a pleased that we are we. Would all feel equals. And yet all the drama. And help people understand one that's really you know that's. There's a lot of misunderstanding. Each people because he ski you know these. And Erica especially years in green country we are all. Here and we're all living in all you know that and extort him but he did not going to be able picture so. This record is really pick you up. But really inspire. People to just. Check back in the days. We check in the day. Yeah yeah for sure. But FaceBook. Trauma that it play. Music is universally you know. All this plea I guess it owes artist brought those. Back. Who. Who open mind. On this. A charge. Our and this kind of what happened in culture pictures so with the church. Oh. All quoted secular. World. You accidentally. This. If he. You know. We just pointless we we work with the rock and rule. And we have this deep dispute despite an. About it. What you really. I'm. What you have been. Well but but that you that everything's release comment you know everybody that comes from gospel yet. In the blues. And rock and rule engines all bets coms room. Years yeah. We look back at. Throw that alarm. Which thanking Billy Jack saying the changes Reid frank and witches Albert King. Collar and muddy water as you know everything's calm equals Elvis equals rules that. All those guys. You know come out there lane and access that's all it's probably it. The saint course it's just different message. One. Solid fan boy but all things change. All things out when it went one and we. One calculated. Bet on it like any. Not any. Yeah and and what's funny is that you look at that blue color purple. Right Steven Spielberg Oprah Winfrey got this right that your church we that you join capturing all your. Spain core it's saying thing gone on he drink you know the other people ought. One. The key. Start your answer to April job. March park tonight in Boston yet you start in Boston movie going east where. That we did it'll get us different things yes. And now for different things that don't fill backwards label people. I'd Nikkei average. She's like they really work. Yeah. He. What was. It. Yeah. It's. Albert gets pretty. I don't do it I. Yeah there. Yeah. Opening. Up aka the mark argue that there are now at. You know both excellent political muscle in his right at them we wake eleven it's it's my wicca. I. Noon than. Yeah. It other. It's like anything got to keep facts keep from. It's well that you know this is the last of the panels that as much heart healthy got you both the bull needs both hands as they don't try to. Singing Q you play on key knowledge so you know. Sometimes they can patent. It. Do things that might. Now I do with it but was thrown at. A little if they'll tell. He. Art. Yeah I don't. In again is always a collage. Some of these instantly he. Endit Laura. Ingraham go. Led Zeppelin. And clothes market. Yes let you know my favorites in the wind who grew up and Steve your name all those. Two difference two that's what we. Asked about Aladdin. We agreed. And. Yeah. Yeah. Eight. Bridge. She's. Yeah. Okay. There. Well it. Yeah. And. Having. Okay. Yeah. Yeah. Are. Yeah. The mind now. Yeah. A. Okay. Okay. Okay. And then finally there. Yeah. A little thing. Are achievable. Yeah. This Larry Larry. Every two we have head down in Texas certainly. Yes. Slam. He. Went on down at Tokyo. I. Out. I would. You know we aren't bullets appreciate when. You know you blue is talk at all it up. Us. Burke who. I'll always told us you bet it reached a because without mama. Oh sorry I wouldn't be here. Because they don't win. Somehow there is so we'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.