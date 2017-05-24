Navi River boat ride at 'Pandora: World of Avatar' Disney World Attaraction

More
ABC News' Genevieve Brown and Scott Withers take a cruise on the Navi River Boat ride.
8:12 | 05/24/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Navi River boat ride at 'Pandora: World of Avatar' Disney World Attaraction

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47618800,"title":"Navi River boat ride at 'Pandora: World of Avatar' Disney World Attaraction","duration":"8:12","description":"ABC News' Genevieve Brown and Scott Withers take a cruise on the Navi River Boat ride.","url":"/Entertainment/video/navi-river-boat-ride-pandora-world-avatar-disney-47618800","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.