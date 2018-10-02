Transcript for North Korea's cheerleaders steal spotlight at Winter Olympics

In the event. I'm okay on we'll. I don't know what had. Not until after the. You know appeal. On Leo and I you know. It Don says. Isn't that the content be moving out of money nobody got me. Oh loss all to keep other inning with blinking at Hyundai is has seen it. The old multiple cup fat flo gave Cuddy pound woman had the I'm not what feminists have been at the patent on me. Has it done and when the team in the opinion. I have.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.