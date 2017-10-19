Transcript for Nov. 29, 1985: John Lithgow talks about the unpredictability of being an actor

I'm told you really do try to divide duties and really. Yeah well apart the most father he's the guy I mean we have a very difficult. Combination of schedules my wife is a professor whose. Life and work is very regimented. And I'm an actor. Sometimes I get offered work on Friday to begin on a Monday for two months in Georgia I mean. It's like you have to get used to the unpredictability of mind. Life hopefully enjoy it from time to touch that unpredictability. Is sometimes. In security for many actors to even though they know they're doing great it's that idea that what they don't get the next role do you suffer from that can you. He Ilia terribly you know it's. I'm dying I'm aware that I mean an enviable position working all the time in the movies. The way I used to work all the time in the theater. And I don't. Realistically think my career is over but on the other hand I have nothing line now. You know and I'm I'm vulnerable to these spasms of self doubt and depression verging on terror. All. I heard he took up. Paint innocent in order to try to realize their resumed painting a long time ago that was what I want to do with my life and somehow or other right. Lost my way got seduced into the acting business so Nellie not acting in your paint and start of the painting class. But you can't imagine her doing something other than acting as a primary McCleon stuck with the ahead.

