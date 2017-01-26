Oscar nominee Isabelle Huppert on the Buzz Surrounding Her Performance in 'Elle'

Huppert appears on "Popcorn with Peter Travers" to talk about her role and her long career.
0:51 | 01/26/17

Anybody that picks up any sort of media and reads about you keep hearing. It is true that you one of the great actresses of the world. How does that make you feel when you hear it's over no forget what it if it's hard to believe that. Statement. You thing is I mean it's. Well up on one hand you UUU. You want to work to be recognized then you're happy when people get what you do but on the other hand it's done with it's a surprise when it happens. When people are really. Acknowledge. You were and so it. You know. It's kind of mixed feeling like it's it's a great thing when people say something nice about what it says it's wonderful it's fun and.

