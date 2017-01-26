Transcript for Oscar Nominee and 'Manchester by the Sea' Star Casey Affleck on What led him to Take on the Role

He takes is time to read things he wrote this for about three years and which I really love a thing which more people took that long because. You know when it's finished it's something that is not just. Slap dash broad strokes blueprint of a movie that could be good it's something it is. Complete. Piece of work itself. And from that we went and made a movie so that's you get of it's a huge head start you know. Most movies are the script isn't even that kind of care attention as in readdress those who love so. He's a great writer and and I when when I read it's you know I didn't stop bio turn first agents are reading. And I was really moved in it's also very funny manages. He pulls off this it's pretty good trick of sort of make people cry and laugh. One page after the vision all the same moment and then. So so I was so excited when asked to do it and. And then I thought oh man is going to be thrust. And and I love to play this part now have to play yeah Baghdad led. But. The idea that getting either directly pain in the the cast that he would other rests they casting his Hamilton's it was a real comfort is. Admire all on the upgrade some cities your to do we have to do.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.