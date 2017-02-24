Transcript for First look at Oscars Governors Ball flower arrangements

It's. Entertaining and angry. An instrument of this morning Meyer's garden and celebrity favorite flowers to break easily yeah night. Power. Victory after. And here's for over 25 years. Going to shock you. And tackling. I yeah yeah. He. The guy you. Chris. I. There we'll soon get flowers in an area close yesterday lovers in this morning more. These groups are still waiting. And the story. We are yeah. New today anyway. Well this year we're unique warm visit through modern look easy containers that are like 1919. Story. So ransom very little containers were using. A meeting flowers me leaving possibly. She. Merck happy. You. We're sorry. You flowers from people. Rose and I read in South America. We've got passage you close born. Beautiful all animals and they area an area where kinda those are just. We. All of us from California and there. Very. She. We have and then he's from him. And a lot. This is too little time whole history and most visible close. And we're old Wyatt. Pretty. Care. Right so. McKeon Obama. And Hillary I don't. And Reid. Cool. She didn't I hear this news. Well. There. You hear pass where you eliminated through. Renamo now the problem is known for his victories. It's there. Yeah. So it's no secret police. And in overweighting. Old and holds the hot box in another location. Here. You latest. And you're all. Wall. Hockey. Well we've got today and in this case it is it is fifty years when we're. I. No news. It's some. What it is and it's. Work. The elevators and Denton. An aviation. Human. So all the not happening middle Hollywood which. Larry. Tax village. Along here yeah quite ahead. Well I was you. It's part of my plan here is right it's. It's. Like everything I hope I can easily you know for me. Some 800 salute those ladies at Princeton New York. What they're doing. Yeah harming. And community. You. Here. Opening up we're working on me the camera was which are incredible from Holland were trying to get these open a little bit easier quite quite an area. Roses he's amazing. Arts rose's manager. Carson. This and out of anything. They're great candidate he are there. You know we're in using some carnations this year have an amazing color these deep Burgundy our nation's. He's. Yeah. Their so. You because. They have that red brick house also through land resenting us. Who knew him. It's very weird spirit we love these these Brothers. Gathering of the most eating white and red brick and it took us. The alert this year's. It's cancer nation where so cocktail party in. He moves he read and the need him it was like seniors and red flowers white flowers. And you. And mind fast did you. Aren't you want energy I have to Wheaton CE. Well do you really figured it all advance. As good as cash rentals. Yeah absolutely colonial flowers are. I can't believe it. That you're able to follow this strain it is unbelievable how many different kind are. In this great Ratner will. We let. Yeah eater he. I'll I'll usually sprawl and Holland. And we know Italy this is from South America. Starting Q if you can hear that your. Sort of each. Oh home accidental goal Grasso. Some some and class you know. Wait I days. We really search search. We'll maybe. Various different places. Keys. Three zone are going very last minute there water. Here's the. Pollard he's like yeah. Refuses. For how to answer that patients with you won't crash. Well. I think you know this year and a few weapons it was walls. These polls. Red. The students to Wear white opera. So. We didn't win container. We won't hands together from what we've done just and then just flowers. Didn't. Drawn into. And together they're not. No team that. The funny thing. How did you just operated. If you can. Do three religions together few ambitious. Couple Gregory. So are there any flowers right now. Especially. And yet here. Well everything we have here haven't been renewed that I answered how much availability you have to. Two. Unusual flowers but. Car since there are everywhere you know and roses are everywhere. So and there have been. Sprinklers now available to us. I think it's remote it was pretty much. Available everywhere and at all pleased downs and he's news easy word to let. Plaque no idea if I can you well we actually want them watching him. And it pop art. What we're doing this as. Well as an profits. Three first meet with the need for community. It's kind of organizing the overall animal and what direction is that there are. It's. Mainly. In transformation. Or in the read everything you read every morning. So balance is half hour. First inspiration we know. Cindy and listen we make much. Thanks indeed sit down and we look at a new plane with a midweek rework on hand and we come off. But overall design. It so if I didn't see the other happy he's giving up through our plan. Well you know we do a lot of ways. You know. Scare him. So severely ill and when. Costs. This. So a lot of ways will. Start here. Song. Perhaps. But there. Is. Where you. I didn't know it's. Now I am happy that the last I think that he fair very eager very helpful beat back. You know come under customer me mr. they also want to know. Throughout the year here hours and they all you always look very decades. Now our flowers yeah. He's very much flower industry used to be everything was like. Well not very much does grows. Here in California. I mean that's what we get these organs from northern California where we're. Six. We don't have. She's. At right now the flower business has the world's Schwab. And oh is still he is exchanged flowers flowers come from all from all look into Holland and editors there. And most of the roses agency in an hour relief from. They're big they're gorgeous and beautiful. So. He has the answer as TU TER happens. Well that's appeared to question because. Some of the flowers people. Great. A wonderful for a grant you one master. There's not too much into it hours you know we hear that flowers to that. Days so they are. They're opening a gorgeous the next morning. Quite escorts. But. We'll take some Q. Two. Return home it's not cute Martin's story they always vote you know these are groups. Firmer please don't ask I'm I'm happy to keep bringing air hot. You guys going to do after the Oscars or any other bacteria her anyway that's it you aren't. Made its exit actors and some in grant. What's. Didn't really. Check only works like one we hear you and wrath of the cemented him is when he did look. Next we loses before. Just your reminders. Right now that you do we we're posture mode and we have. Not only the governor's mobile. Another Oscar viewing art 300 yes mom taught him. And we have several of our. We're kind of we're working in this we should. Look at there are immediately after. I will be over the error I have nothing to go to the outskirts of the checking you know blow me through countries. Let me think he senators and you. Guys I expressed any time I'm currently there next turn in Sherman oaks California. GM's class for all Oscars coverage opera that we knew these.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.