Transcript for Getting the perfect look for Oscar Sunday's Red Carpet at Rent the Runway

Everyone I'm Charlie James you're watching ABC news digital we are just two days away from Hollywood's biggest night. The Oscars. And as important as the little gold statue hats that are going to be handed out. Are the beautiful gowns that we're going to see all over the red carpet and on the actresses as they accept those steps he has. We're here at the New York showroom or rent their run lag. Where it they have. So many beautiful gowns themselves and we have to style experts here to give us a little preview on what they think is going to be on the red carpet at. On Sunday. Hello Gloria compete. Because beat out his man. Style expert. And neon Timmy routes he is actually these style expert for. Ameren the runway. He can you just tell us for people who maybe have not been on the show arms are familiar with hunt the runway. What you guys do here. So a rent a runaway kids or me opportunity to Wear design our clothing. A fraction of the regional cost everything as currencies and I'm you can rent it for four or eight days at a time we ship nationally via the web site or you can stop until one of our six retail locations across the country. And puncher Oscar. He's and it must be a very busy time for you guys even if the actor says on the red cart grant coming to rent gallons there's a lot of people elect go to the Oscars. He mountain might not see on TV but still need a gorgeous gown. House hoods are summoning up parties and events that go on and away during the week. So a lot of the executives from the film company's PR girls. I'm an intimate fabulous to Wear that aren't getting justice for free from the designers. And so Gloria tell us a little bit about your role in Oscar season you have clients who who EU are helping get ready for the big day. Well I have consuming it tracks like what you are talking about because the enemy at every car that either their personal assistant aren't they're working in PR. Working on the hill but not necessarily an acting all I will bring in Sharon and unlikable and dresses and here's that papacy and glam wrecker experience but it's through the I was saying I don't know what people did before the plane like this existed so we have four great looks that are gonna shape today I'm actually can act as a model for them. To show you some of the trends that are coming up and while I'm changing into the first but. Glorious gonna take over a little bit as host and you guys I go over some of your prediction. Absolutely okay. Sound in the L what are some of the bank park that locks are trends you think Tennessee this Sunday recently in the past awards. I think. Obviously like great endorsements are always great on the red carpet we'll see a time five newest beating in sequin work. We also have been seeing a lot of great kind of sheer panel weighing it. Ly a Joseph Steinfeld pseudo Wang gown at the critics' choice awards. I think there will be a lot of really great tailored menswear inspired books. And we will definitely see a lot of variations on the block which is always like a parade staple for more color. Absolutely I agree I think we're gonna see kind of a range of people can use taking the Oscar red carpet opportunity to go over the top and then also at the mormons Wear tailored bucks. I think we've been seeing it back at past Rikaart that's I think we'll see more at that. This Sunday and it also raffles Nancy a lot of ruffles and cold soldier opened shoulder trends and like the fact that receipt of new costs until elect in the draft says that's who is really exciting until a court. Possible women playing off over a culture and I think it's being done in such like in new and modern way of it is sent. Totally comments click to feminine. Oh wow OK so we have you and a problem ground. Flood a smooth straight trash so here receive the cold shoulder trends and how gory dress are the by indeed telling the pot out. And that mark about the flank because I think we usually think. For red carpet full ball down but this little shorter you're seeing the issues seen ankle. And that is that that's something anything grimacing Mara. Yes you can see more tea length on the right carp that so either make Cafferty Lang and with secretary Washington culture and about at the Golden Globes. And the stone at the past as work people's announcement Stratton pants underneath. So wins best you can show opera really court to issue that issue we see here tomorrow to Marin on the front line. And this naked Hugh track and is kind of a beautiful and we've been seeing a lot of Rikaart that's but it looks like this season it's an updated for comfort usually we see just a toast shocked and an ankle strapped but he rehab the metal strap which can accusing more secure and issue you're gonna be more comfortable night. He saw how that. Open that's an analog dating back to and I was actually surprised how I've been wearing these for Ehrlich 45 minutes now soak up here all. I was not expecting I'm not a huge hills girl myself because they're usually silent after. But I'm and so how about the color that's like this. These kind of jammed town is so beautiful. And Alec what type of skin tones with this the jumped mountains where. Doing something about like a gradual tenants it really works on net. Like all color rings. I think especially in my missed opportunity you're wearing in the screen itself. It dislike keeps it kinda formalizes how Afro us with Marquez. Even it's kind of address that. It looks to profit with the future economic justice something you do all the time. Is a parlor kind of keep select super formal for the red carpet I'm especially at the Oscars when you have the opportunity to be more over the top. And last question about the stress feel like we saw with cold shoulder trend allot this summer. The continue thinker it's gonna continue into next year as well. And we saw Nicole Kidman and and cold shoulder gown at the Golden Globe so I think that it's still very relevant. I do you see that it's kind of coming. It may be on the town and a but it's filled really beautiful lawn at the designer is creating something that is also very modern congress and ST on. Through Tony seventeen in on Margaret Kirk that's great I'm Hannah back to you and panic. Here. Ascent so now that we talked about that company to try and let other shoes you'd think that wealthy on the banker. Quite an especially when you're seeing it she ranked in a kind of media ranked protectorate problem down we just. You have never commuted really play which is so. For sing like a lot super simple sleek pumps. As well as something like a little more over the top with the Borough or with Mike embellishment some issue. So I American took the opportunities are really Imus with shoes depending on. What your wearing as far as the dress yet we have anything here we can shout. A great like to meet you pump like this one is super fabulous and form alike obviously not something you would really where took offense. But kind of a great way to do like wall supported shoe I'm for something more formal. And this looks like it'd be great paired went that he linked stresses that we talked about because and that's units to make a statement with fully sounds off and you don't see the issue. So that's a great part that may get a part of the whole look. Out through him. At the Harry doing Ter really. I'll out. I Munich but just being in this first kind of feelings about it. IA you know on that I was a little wary about all the beating everything it looked a little kind of maybe wedding to meet. But once you put it on I mean it's just so elegant and I think it's really a lot of this sheer paneling that keeps it from looking to head the the lease I hope we saw this'll kind of illusion that client where it's a plunging deep V but he still has been at eight in ballots meant. On Haley Steinfeld and keep back in south so to really nice way to kind of got that sexiness of a plunging neckline but you still feel secure Erika. And is also incorporates the rifle trend that we are discussing and sapphire polio so there's a lot of really modern things happening here. And like you said on the on the hanger and may not be the most exciting just that when you put it on you see how flattering and beautiful it says. It really has a wow factor to an absolutely definite laugh factor. And a dress like that and you at such an array of styles here run the runway. If you have a woman who comes and looking for. Kind of illusion down. What what type of person which you can push and mr. action towards this down. Well I think it's definitely a very special drive so which I think is. A one of the reasons you come to rent the runway if you bought a comic this. You really were at one time and it would hang in her closet for years afterward. However. For something like Oscars where like too much is never enough on the red carpet this is. I mean is saying or for a like a super special occasion like one of what to bring your city dollars and happens at a museum or. I'm a family member's wedding that you're part. It really kind of is on super special down that kind of translates to women of all ages also. I was surprised I would've thought that adding awful it added weight and I mean you look bigger on the bottom but I think it does the opposite and how how that magic work. Look these the of that that rappel starting at Airways and in extending all the way down to the floor. So this is very along eight saying it's almost kind of like wearing high waisted because that's me you're Latin look like they go on pretty it's so s.'s science and you think about those vertical keep telling when you're picking up. So another great luck here we're going to move on to look number three as a speed change in the back. It. And also like to add to that market a note to address that truly mistrust and it retails for twelve kind jet but haven't the runway you can rent it for just 190 which has incredible. Due kind of people are very surprised when they find out what their retell cost and the rental costs of that addresses our. Well I feel like that is the fun in Renton is. Of obviously it's time to us to kind of save money and where something great for a fraction of the cost but once you kind of realize. I mean it's the same thing as when you go shopping when you go to of the department store and you're trying on designer dresses and you know it and you say you know like this is out of my budget but you zip into and right. I see why it's not a moment feels like it's out of my budget Mike about the fun of renting as it's no longer out of your budget wearing something super fabulous that's currencies and on trend. And not operative bank. Yeah I hear truly renting their run mice so you can complete your whole luck here and the runway and so in gallons. Clutch says necklace says a ratings accessories everything even outerwear. What kind of clutches you think we'll see Sunday on the record. I think again kind of play on. Like femininity and also like agreement on EA so like fat Greek markets are down that. Was being worn. Abusing it wasn't like that somehow hollow out beating without being over the top feminine but for an Stan. Race and obviate this land into Christopher's really beautiful all or even if he wanted to kind of here's something a little more Furman and like this pre tuck her Serran for like a great. Mike touch of love Erin pearl's this is really a beautiful piece. Let's try that with a lot that Charlie has on now. All the whole look here the sun is very comfortable and that's that it now and again we're seeing that cold shoulder luck. Cold shoulder leaks also is another Tenet we've been seeing so this is an Alexis down. I'm what's fun about this down is that it has the Delanie extends to about mid thigh and in the rack is this year released so even though its floor length and it's definitely black tire group react he could also Wear this to a cocktail party. Because it does happen but a dual link in there. And anything about it does have as high neckline to its conserve as. But with the cold shoulder feels kind of sexy to the tricks here with keeping leafs like this Phillies down like this looking fresh and not sometimes lays can look. A little too Graham mom or a little too heavy but this really feels like you could Wear it at an LA party. So what are the tricks on dresses and things to watch for if you want something looks a little younger faster. I think Alexis who perhaps Brandon mistrust espy is especially good at this but just. Mike tricks of keeping it younger army controller commissioner paneling is really knives you America at just abilities aren't kind of like. Your typical like it did it doesn't look like a Doyle you like it looks. Very outdated and mod Aaron. We're kind of like the Korean edging here it is that like shortness of aligning its super flattering and fun and sexy. And I think what just the not climb in general wrong kind of is keeping it. Young and fresh. An attitude and have a good attitude and an Angel also what celebrities have we seen incorporating these trends on the red carpet so far though this is can have an update or modern take a black and black has Miette come back on the right carpet but its end and very relevant very fresh right to its black but with interest so we've seemingly lightly and black we've seen. A lot of different celebrities that has so many Nicole Kidman wore black. Means that Baptist. And but it's just finding. Modern may exude cute that trends that this has really modern feminist cutouts with a cold shoulder and that at least. But other ways to where they. Fourth at high high you know hi lo hemlines is that a lot of ways to Wear that my lack need something with tech share. I'm suit definitely doing black but doing act in a modern way is no way to take bats which might feel like kind of sale at black for evening after one's done it but you know bringing into 2017 by adding interest in lotteries in Kandahar black on the red carpets they'll just make sure that there are some interesting details and pop act. Hand this to you now. And the back to you want. Your. Actually so the winds. Necklace says a win the jeweler you raying us cots in what have been some trend that you isn't he on the right cart. Well I think again it public anger and completely different directions based on the way you trust us. So I dress that's this super sleek and super modern and tailored. With the right accessories all of a sudden becomes like a little more over the top and a little mar. Even if Simon and depending on the look that's going on. Or you or you can see something about news maybe it was like a Maurer over the top down fewer accessories. I did it create I've been seeing a lot of layering necklaces kind of getting back at necklace a fast by layering necklaces are now wearing and Elise and you can see these metallic strands. And a really great way to kind of get a statement necklace luck is to hire the difference so somebody's gonna hand ST. An artery to due this trend at home I really easy way to do it is to start with a chill air where to start with that necklace that is close to the topic you're not not something that's an act and really part now. And then at underneath. A list but. At underneath maybe a fringe necklace and then. Make sure they're both in the same color family are in the C Matt ultimately CC that both of these are Catholic and gotten mad all or like a graphic dark silk are. So he really go to gather even though they're two different styles they looked like maybe they were meant to be one. And then you got agree statement necklace luck and you can use that to fill the space of a plunging neckline and it's just like all the too real need for that night. This as far north on year. Obviously inspired. Would mean a couple and in a menswear. And she said that she wanted to show. On women and girls out there that you have to address that you want and it. She came in the headlines when she stepped out quote out. And then an attic at sag awards and other. And where her. Is not new I mean I trek it's very it's it's into its statement and it's also you'll learn that she's meeting statement. Menswear inspired like and then lastly how this greet Millie Tex he helped hand. And EC habits seek land. High paying down the lag on the feel very special and her victory evening and then it. Doubling mark feminine and then on top are wearing her Rachel's Alma Powell should so even though he can Wear it S eyes and the need. Do you have yet to luck will start but we at the Cannes underneath take act patsy leading luck and if you're going to Wear men's Wear. Neal and I agree that definitely adding feminine accessory is as a way to make it feel like your. There you. So we brought into this tailored luck with this floral motif with the jeweler ain't. And it's just so it's so pretty it's so you can add then and it's eight media stat. But an outlet the only you're all you need your died and then you have the stiletto pump which works really great with the Taylor can't. And you have a lot that would work on the red carpet even though you're wearing pants. Woman would. Maybe gravitate towards look or what if there's certain body type. That could pull off men's Wear colors that really hurt anybody. I would I would say it's for everybody everywhere and any size can where. At Lee's hair and pants it's also very flattering to see. The separation and so it can be slumming as well I'm after volume and Oscar. And but I would say for anyone who's questioning whether or not they can do at least on their body shape don't question let's try and see if I personally in my office luck I feel like if you were this and a sea of dresses that you would definitely stand out. And it's super for fair Oscar party involves Catholic men can't I don't. It was a nice sure it's as well thank you so much you guys for hosting us here at the rent the runway show room and New York City. Four women who don't live in one of these six cities treatment option like that's. And how does that work if they want to rent it. So the Iraqi runway dot com you are able to you browse the site by availability on different gowns and dresses. And the customer refused PH are extremely helpful. Women upload their measurements and sizes including pictures of themselves and dress sense my inner part accidentally let that if you get to see actual women in the outfits and not just modeled. And like very helpful to each other asking each other questions and kind of responding to how things are feeding on each other. And as well liked where a customer experience team. Our 1800 number is super helpful these girls are renting the stress of themselves. So they anatomy are wearing the dress says but they're speaking to all the crimes that are wearing them Islam they are happy to. Help anyone to trust me. And so Gloria Neil are going to be picking out dresses and four are on comment Nevada's my co worker who is going to be. Hosting our Oscars coverage as well on ABC news digital Theo hop Dmitri to an end. Before the Oscars to see which downed she chooses. And so we'll be bringing back some great choices. For her is Gloria thank you so much beyond really appreciate it or just base here. So again you can watch the Oscars on ABC ER on Sunday night. And of course on ABC news digital we will have pre and post coverage. As well thanks so much for watching intently to him.

