Transcript for Playboy is publishing nude photos again

And that you might say that Playboy they're having little policy change after. Fanning. Nude photos originally yes so. The naked pics are back. And they're back in the magazine starting with the new issue that's out on stands now. The chief creative officer resigned their Cooper Hefner whose only 25 he's the sound of the founder Hugh Hefner. Admits the decision to keep the clothes on a year ago it was a mistake. Quite get people created that this puts the lie to all those guys who claims. That they read Playboy for just the article because for the last thing here not so much they weren't reading their article.

