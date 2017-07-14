Transcript for Preview the 'Star Wars'-themed land set to open at Disney Parks

Hi everybody and lastly masters senior entertainment editor for ABC news and dangerous act for a bridge an imagine here. With Disney who is unveiling for the first time. A yet to be names start wars slams right. How about Robert Yang I'd. Well this model it's about a fifty foot steel model of our Star Wars being land that will be unveiling at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World 2019. It's a big model but it's a bigger Lander is actually that the largest land expands and we've done on either site over fourteen acre Z so it's. It's it's an epic almost Star Wars size project. How bonds. And here at your Allen adhered to it got. We have been working on this for about two and a half years almost three years to this point so we're really excited about bailing it to the public for the first time. And we have about two years ago. So these are big projects to take a long time to do. I mean you. And you can see behind us is the scope of that it's it's cute. And it's taken a lot of times but they're but also you have worked with so many different experts and so many different fields to make sure that's exactly what it needs to be can you talk a little bit of. What about that process yeah I mean even from our you know our partners at Lucas film we know these stories you know better than anybody obviously to construction experts or. Expertise in molecular astronomy as we think about what the foods at this alien you know this alien planet might be. Where the landscape what kind of plants and and and species we might find here so we really pulled from the best of the best you know throughout. The galaxy to help us make the best possible. Land we can't most immersive most each Olympic any people been dreaming about stepping into this world for forty years so we know we have to get that right. What kinds of elements. Typically see in Star Wars plan and that you can't get a sense of from where we are right now but your really excited. I think it's going to be interesting to see the reaction from people be we've we've seen Star Wars on the screen we heard Star Wars before but we've never. Taste it. Or felt the textures or this from the sense of what this alien planet might might. You know be like so really being able to experience stores were all the senses. I'm looking forward to that. And then inviting our our audiences our guests to actually actively participate in those stories vs just watch them as a passive spectator. So when my people go to Star Wars plan what types of things can they expect to see and tax and yelling take. Well in this remote trading port you know out on the edge of wild space here you'd expect this to. The fire all the things Utecht you'd find in this kind of like. Out of the way. Edge of the frontier kind of town right so it whether it's the that the alien creatures or the droids or that. Unique items of value that might come from all over the galaxy in this kind of no questions asked. It's based sports. You do you expect to find all those things but a keen eye will also observe. The first order in the the bad guys here have just arrived so that means trouble. Right we have the first order here and the resistance on the other side of town you know that's not gonna happen in this time we're gonna be right in the middle of it. Will there be characters wander and obviously Disneyland and Disney rotting on for housing some of the most beloved characters in Disney. But we see our star or its friends wandering around stars and pop ya mean this is a pretty active space port in its as a stopping off point for them. Really interesting characters some of whom we have met before probably and some we are likely to be meeting for the very first time but it is a land that is filled with. With life with activity with characters with story. What it looks so much different from every other city that we've seen in any of the parks can you talk a little bit about why it. Makes it so different and the different materials used to create such a unique look. Sure so. It is. Primarily economically star right mean what what really wanna do is make you feel like you walked right into one of the film straight. So the shake language them the textures the materials. That's actually that's part of one of the challenges as. Bringing Star Wars to life. Off of the screen so much of Star Wars on screen is is. Movie set construction or even CG so bringing those materials like mr. artist and that even new ways of doing construction. But that's what we have to do because like it's a before that's the ban the fans want to live their Star Wars adventure and they need to in a place that allows them to explore and discover. And never run out of details. That's what we're trying to do for books for you personally letter what is your favorite element that Woolsey. I am really excited about giving guests the opportunity to have. Not just to see Star Wars but for Star Wars to see them. For them to have an active role in the world for them to make choices. In the world to have those choices have consequences. So that they can actually feel like they're not just seeing Star Wars that they're actually. Their own Star Wars story that are connected with the characters are connected with the stories. In a way that is deeper than anything the opening. Well I think I think in general you're sort of changing the way people deal with movies. Syria this is never been as far as I know. The case with any movie in any situation ever before god know we're totally breaking new ground here we you know are super excited about. What our guests are telling us that how excited they are about the ideas the new ideas that we're bringing. Into this project so and we have two years ago before we finish up my hope is that our our guest rooms even more excited. The more details we offer about the stories of the characters in the ways they can personally. Engaged in the stories and I realize you're still working on next I don't gonna give you extra work. But obviously there are new movies coming out all the time you used threats that are being love and are there chances for expansion as the Star Wars world expands absolutely. Lately and he now I would say that you know we're. As you know we we open in 2019. So the way we're developing this today is through the lands of the 2019 audience. So so we we know things about what is coming down the road and what's gonna happen so we're kind of prepared for our 2019. Audience today but we've also built in lots of ways. For our stories are characters to evolve over time. We have forty years of Star Wars story telling behind us hopefully we have another forty years of star where stores in front of us. And this this land will be able to engage. And reacts to all those new characters stories. Com and environments that that that come along the world Star Wars. Well. Obviously we're here at the 23 acts oh where you're in bailing it for the first time. Are you excited for people to come in here in just a couple of moments and few vests and sort of get excited for what's to come. I really am and we're building this for the fans and so I mean and we are fans but we're also building this for the fans so being able to see. Now reaction of people. And when they realize that this is what we're talking about oversee. We want to invite you to step into this world and actually super sad about their reaction. Did allow you also to sort of gained more perspective on what you've been doing because you've been living with that three years. But this is brand new for us yeah it is it is a it's a good reminder. That what we're actually working on is actually really really cool thanks so that's that's that's Bob. They're anything that he didn't ask you about Star Wars land or I feel bad calling it they know that's not what that is not the name written. We have not yet announced the X woman but states him if anything they did ask you about this yet to be named Star Wars that area and the part. That that you want it that I think you should ask is this going to be fun. Like I assumed it would in it is real. You are correct your assumption is correct this is actually really going to be a fun place to come to hang out just shocked to explores. Listen to the unique music that is it you know happens on this planet maybe meet some characters we haven't met before maybe death. Helped participate in that kind of struggle between the first sort of resistance and Alan. Some people might find themselves more attuned to the resistance and some people might actually prefer siding with the first order. Lots of things. Happily product the characters and I have to ask our biggest T be eaten here are they going to be going through the lands. This is a vibrant export there's all kinds of people that are gonna show up here all the time. What out rise. Will there be riots that we haven't necessarily seen just so there are two anchored traction next. Hearings is the bulls opened with and one actually gives you an opportunity to fly the millennium falcon whenever we've talked to people about what you wanna do. We always hear I wanna fly on the millennium falcon one liner millennium falcon one of the most famously ships in the galaxy. We're gonna get people that opportunity but not just a fly on the millennium falcon. But to sit behind the controls and take control that most famous patient themselves right so I truly mean your control seemed quite electric and a final if you plan the right. Smack into that building. That's what you're gonna do but remember there are consequences when you make those choices so if you do a great job of flying the millennium falcon. You might find a few extra galactic credits coming your way but if you hang up the ship. Bring it back all beat up. The boss and might not be too happy with that when you roll across the street to the canteen after your mission. You might give the bartender Miley don't ever go you know word on the street is that the bosnians look at fear and might even find yourself with a bounty on your head from our local bounty hunters. So there are actual act there's an invitation for those who want to participate to go deeper than we've ever done in the story. In any of our parts of now and we have what another anchor attraction experience that is all things Star Wars in one action packed experience right. You find yourself in the middle but at the battle between the first order in the resistance and it's everything Star Wars epic scale that action adventure the humor. Everything the next hour we're Star Wars in one amazing. Experience. You're basically letting fans. Dreams your you're making fans' dreams come true essentially what that we want to do. Help our fans' dreams come true I give them lots of new great stuff to dream about. Is there any other hands you can get us about things that no announces Kenya. But that Woolsey and C. I could whispered to you in Arab bashed the Star Wars language. That that would be the only active and personally I'm not fluent so that doesn't really help. Anybody else think you so much for this tour before I let you go there anything else though they didn't ask you that we should now about what's behind. I'm. I don't know what you announced. It. Is it fun to work on. Yes we have an amazing team right of engineering is this amazing collection of the most talented people off from all over the world. Working together to create these wanna you know one of a kind. Locations. Filled with great design new technology. All all the things that he all the ways that we bring the magic to life. And I think one of the things we all feel is we know that the level of tandem. It is six you know is is high for Star Wars we know the level of scrutiny it's time we all feel the obligation to actually get it right. We're due to for the fans we are the fans but we know a got to get right. Thank you so much for the sneak peek. For you guys that all they got the 23 acts and I'm cal really going on throughout the weekend and we'll have all of the information for you online and on Good Morning America. Thank you so much for joining us.

