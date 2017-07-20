Princess Charlotte steals the show with a curtsy

More
Charlotte, 2, was by the side of her mom, Princess Kate, when she ducked into a curtsy on the royal family's tour of Poland and Germany.
0:51 | 07/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Princess Charlotte steals the show with a curtsy
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48750430,"title":"Princess Charlotte steals the show with a curtsy","duration":"0:51","description":"Charlotte, 2, was by the side of her mom, Princess Kate, when she ducked into a curtsy on the royal family's tour of Poland and Germany.","url":"/Entertainment/video/princess-charlotte-steals-show-curtsy-48750430","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.