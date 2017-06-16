'Real Live': 'Black Panther' trailer

More
"Real Live" breaks down "Black Panther," the "Shakespeare in the Park" controversy and the NBA Finals.
34:41 | 06/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Real Live': 'Black Panther' trailer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48093604,"title":"'Real Live': 'Black Panther' trailer","duration":"34:41","description":"\"Real Live\" breaks down \"Black Panther,\" the \"Shakespeare in the Park\" controversy and the NBA Finals.","url":"/Entertainment/video/real-live-black-panther-trailer-48093604","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.