Transcript for 'Real Live:' Celebrities open up about body image in Hollywood

The first topic is a topic that. We keep hearing in Hollywood body image of Hollywood and at the topic that typically plays women but males are not immune to this the latest the lever to talk about this is. Emmy Rossum so she's taken to Twitter to say that she. Constantly in the past of being told by producers email and mail that she have to lose weight and she actually talks about an incident at the age of nineteen went. A photographer actually Sheen threatened photo shoot. Basically told her put down that piece of cake what you're doing and she took to Twitter and response to Jennifer Lawrence saying. If she was actually once put in a new photo lineup with other actresses in this the sort of in an attempt to be lighten you know like you better stay at -- a lower weight back. So why is with this why do we keep having this conversation why does Hollywood. Want our actresses in particular to have this sort of unrealistic. Body image. I think. I think it was amazing about it is it's it's the media standards have been set so high for women you know I think it's we put these women are very difficult place and understand their identities. And terms of Hollywood movies in our pop stars are peanuts he does not secede to inform our models has always been a topic of conversation. That are with come up that sometimes very unrealistic to the average woman who doesn't have. The shaft. You would doesn't have a personal trainer to train them right and so what we see in Hollywood these unrealistic ways of health and fitness that doesn't really translate to that average mainstream USA female who doesn't have the resource that Matt access to do that to get their body. To be snapped back after having birth in and giving a baby into Christie's pressures. On wait a minute to meet that standard that's so not realistic. Absolutely and I mean off of that till I think now we're in a space where not only our these actresses and maybe even models and a lot of cases. You know getting fat influenced beast Kinnear and are or held see it you know these unrealistic standards that are actually healthy for them. There there are also being in plants because they're seeing more on social media people post things about them. All the time and it's constant people are snapping photos of them. You know just last week he's on Manny mart posted a photo where one user first pointed out you know oh you look so fanned and it's not healthy and kind of put her on blast and she you know spoke falcon she said. There's the economic my eyes and I'm healthy and I'm Yunel. But the weight that I wanna be act and they you know you can't judge my health based on camera angle or a lot curtain. Yeah I mean I think that also actresses and other celebrities also pushing other celebrities as well then that you and I and I think that that's not something that people talked about and I think that as often as Alleman. People really. Consider Hollywood the pretty tight of just humanity he isn't as scary as that isn't. But I think that that is treating such a hierarchical standard like it. This is what everyone should look like and this is what you guys like windows creating that bad that disparity at me. We'll let me activated before there's another person when after the top of but I have to throw in how reality how devil's advocate here rate. Let's be real do we want to see. He and. You know I Jennifer Lawrence who is you know. Thirty pounds quote and even some quotes you know double that repeat here. Overweight do we want to see you know an Emmy Rossum we're you know of gold with you know with a guy you know I mean. Get the same time you know Hollywood these people that we Sierens you know TV screens movies since they're also you know mirroring society I mean we all want to lose weight most of us in enemy we all want to be fit. I mean how much we were sitting here are we really judging them are we being hypocritical. Most of us we we want to have that thin bodies while serving you know it's really like this cyclical thing I mean is that that different. Let me it's obvious is the actor's choice look at this actress choice to be of that size of the bid ask support them back I. But if it's the choice being made for them to be that because the sound. Unrealistic standard is being placed on them. Then as I don't support so if they choose to gain weight I support that all the songs on their terms but can you re something really interestingly some associate media and in mr. Graham. I would like to add something to that conversation Kaplan when he talk about that because most women to get subway instead grand easy tend to be on the thicker side the more Kirby side. Those a lot of females get a lot of blue and a lot of attention for their occurred in this right there's a body positive campaign is really going on in our friend about Davis the big that a part of that. To get equipment and break stick curves and to celebrate the occurs on a thicker side I mean let's look at individuals from Mike Kim Kardashian right in terms people celebrate her body type. Some would say is manufactured Graham but nonetheless that's a standard now that people are heading choose trying to get that implants right just as maybe like five years ago you thought reverse of people tried to lose weight to lose the curve in so. I don't know what will be like for individual who has a FEMA who'll be watching that to understand what is beauty standards now and what exactly what was my. I think a little Pollyanna to be like oh my god a photographer to photo shoot for any rough and first photo if you with like put that piece of cake to an almighty god I can't believe it like I was so offended if clicking away he was probably fashion magazine cover huge coverage but you know what it's not that surprising like I can't I can't. The in his Bobble it pretend that it was like so offensive and that at the point of what militants see she should stand there and eat like a bucket of chicken just a group appointed. Relative I must say even off of just that statement Atlantis kind of the proof right that is kind of this perpetual thing you it's almost like. People expect that they're gonna get shamed well they're. Great that would agree on what we were talking before the show Kelly and I we're about what realized she embraces her web fluctuation but what do you think about some elect Rihanna who does that she's let you know what. You know have you guys finally embrace all of us. I mean I think tonight claiming she is embraced the body positive attitude ready and even recently she sat. It's okay if here if your size are your weight fluctuates. And she says whatever is healthy whenever feels good to you there is what you should be doing and she then went as far as to say dressed in the clothes that make you feel it she said before you get dressed. Decide how you feel and then make a decision on what you're gonna Wear because until you feel good about you. It kind of you know that's that's the base of everything that everyone else is going to say they were excited. It's a C Rihanna asked eight that you think I'm glad humans and Rihanna because then let's Segway to beyoncé. Right right at me assays had her baby she's picked up more curves in the from the top and on the bottom and I swear every consumer and every blog is out there is celebrating this new Kirby beyoncé. Intel is being celebrated from that standpoint abuse so I think we begin have to look at this lands up almost it is polar opposite like. And one way to standard is real thing and that an Aggies celebrated and then another instance is more Kirby and then that gets celebrate. One I think it's also a cultural thing you brats you people of color spratt to women of color and I think that when we talk about you know eating disorders are we talk about body image it's very much through a white woman sees things usually. You know told like you know white women had issues and not so much women of color. And so usually when we see that these these currencies about body issues is usually the body objectivity conversation is usually stems through women of color. You often times because that's the Fuller image and so was really about embracing it you don't see that as much it winds. White women in the name when they talk about budget. You may best actually the plus size model mentions that a lot she talks as a white woman and that. Being this currently admits she had difficulty with her family she had difficulty with inner cities and her school districts on cigarette and a small town as U yeah I was. As tight end and you know people sad even going at that she should loosely and then let you know should the first class and not on the cover of Sports Illustrated. A lot of these sort of of these women if it's always seemed to sometimes it is even fur you do public figures is outside the Hollywood gave the Demi Lovato for example she's been very public about. Talking about body image not necessarily even those of course the very public figure within the gaze of Hollywood she's talked about it in terms of other issues that she has you know whether it's health hazards health issues other personality issues that she's been dealing with any. How does that affect sort of and for Hertz taking it very personal soul Keener Amy when we're talking about the likes of and Amy Ross summary Rihanna and hasn't really taken it's a really deep mental whole anything. What type of tolls is taking on other young women like mentally when you look at some like Demi Lovato with clearly taken a much more. Mental health hole on the menu what do you think this is doing to young women like Abbas. I think even younger than Demi a lot of Arum I mean W model also has a super young audience so we're talking about like tend to like fifteen year old girls who images every thing I mean that rapid in the social media. Arrow where bullying is so prominent. Where it's so expected wares just like you have to look a certain way you have to be a certain way they're constantly being judged. You know. Partly they're also putting himself out there about also people are putting himself out there as well putting them out there on their behalf so it's just. It's creating such a frenzied of just of and just this hyper insecurity. That I think is stemming through that Hollywood gates. It also choose Edmonton regiment in Canada Hollywood gays that's also had an individuals who would not run on highway spending cuts for. I don't dis on the edge thing with those media should be is very powerful as a city has a way of really advancing our Coulter and weighs in our society in ways that we haven't seen before. And they're not result fitness is almost as popular part of conversation in. As a what did you watch last night people and argue milk threatening knows a lot of sense of resolution media we'll get popularized by the no press. There's always had to die it's that pin you about is did he get die it's right necklace had that one shall cause the healthy get your healthy they're of the business big. So what Netflix I've been messing up the name haven't ever really talked about the process of making food how food is processed in terms of an animal is an in the protection of them. And make people want to stop eating meat into food and health. Have now become such every day part of our conversation ever. Constantly thinking about it but did when you ran and electrical as that's a Hollywood in what you see in the media we can't help but to always be thinking about her health but.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.