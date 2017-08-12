-
Now Playing: A look at the cars used in 'Star Wars' at the LA Auto Show
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' augmented reality game debuts
-
Now Playing: Gwendoline Christie on her 'Star Wars' training
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill's incredible vocal impersonations of the Joker and more
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Oscar predictions
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Who will win at the 2018 Oscars?
-
Now Playing: Police put stray kitten to work as their newest office manager
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee talks about confronting her demons in new book
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan jams out to his hit song 'Fast'
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan gives a special performance of 'That's My Kind of Night'
-
Now Playing: 'The Disaster Artist' director and star James Franco: 'I identify with this story; I love this story'
-
Now Playing: James Franco sings 'Rhythm of the Night' mimicking Tommy Wiseau
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan unveils New York's Opry City Stage, talks holidays with his family
-
Now Playing: How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate Christmas
-
Now Playing: Melissa McCarthy gets in the holiday spirit as guest host on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
-
Now Playing: Luke Bryan performs 'Light It Up' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish talks breaking into comedy industry, why Kevin Hart is her 'comedy angel'
-
Now Playing: Burlington Coat Drive tally hits 46,358 coats