Transcript for Richard Simmons hospitalized in California

Well celebrity fitness guru Richard Simmons is in the hospital today in California has manager says he 68 year old. Has been battling severe in his Destin and discomfort while eating for the past two days and they agreed that he should seek treatment he did not disclose which hospital Simmons is recovering in. But says Simmons is already feeling better and is expected to make it full recovery the news comes on the heels of questions about women's health. And whereabouts he vanished from the public guy several years ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.