Richard Simmons hospitalized in California

More
"He's already feeling better," his rep said.
0:27 | 04/18/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Richard Simmons hospitalized in California
Well celebrity fitness guru Richard Simmons is in the hospital today in California has manager says he 68 year old. Has been battling severe in his Destin and discomfort while eating for the past two days and they agreed that he should seek treatment he did not disclose which hospital Simmons is recovering in. But says Simmons is already feeling better and is expected to make it full recovery the news comes on the heels of questions about women's health. And whereabouts he vanished from the public guy several years ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46864880,"title":"Richard Simmons hospitalized in California","duration":"0:27","description":"\"He's already feeling better,\" his rep said.","url":"/Entertainment/video/richard-simmons-hospitalized-california-46864880","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.