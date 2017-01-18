-
Now Playing: Ryan Lochte Engaged to Model Kayla Rae Reid
-
Now Playing: Lochte Apologizes 'For Not Being More Careful' in 'Traumatic' Rio Incident
-
Now Playing: Education Secretary Pick Betsy DeVos Grilled in Congressional Hearing
-
Now Playing: Debating the Merits of Charter Schools vs. Public Schools
-
Now Playing: Jeff Bridges Talks 'Hell or High Water' and the One Constant in His 70 Films
-
Now Playing: Ryan Lochte On Having A Son and Moving Past 2016
-
Now Playing: Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Sentence
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Holliday Explains Why She Dropped Out of Trump's Inauguration
-
Now Playing: Does Political Correctness Cause More Harm Than Good?
-
Now Playing: Trump Feuds With Rep. John Lewis on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Performers Avoiding Trump's Inauguration
-
Now Playing: Bachelor Forecast: Episode 2
-
Now Playing: Sculpting an Icon: Making the SAG Award
-
Now Playing: 'High Valley' Talks New Album, 'Dear Life'
-
Now Playing: 'High Valley' on the Inspiration Behind Their Music
-
Now Playing: 'High Valley' on Balancing Family and Music
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Lunch Break with Chef Andre Fowles
-
Now Playing: Timelapse Shows the Making of Life-Sized LEGO Batmobile
-
Now Playing: Judge Denies Paula Patton's Request to Change Custody Agreement With Robin Thicke
-
Now Playing: What Topics Should You Stay Away From On a First Date?