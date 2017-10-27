Transcript for Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams detail director's alleged sexual harassment

Well another Hollywood director is facing a growing list of accusers 38 women have now accused James told act of sexual assault. But a reporter who broke the story says more than 300 have now contacted him about their encounters. Actress Rachel McCadam and some of Blair are now among the accusers tobacco received an Oscar nomination for movie Bugsy has denied the allegations. Actress Ashley Judd is sharing her details of her deal with Harvey Weinstein she sat down with Diane Sawyer explaining how Weinstein lured her to his hotel room twenty years ago. She says he then offered her a massage and asked her to watch and shower. Jen says she finally fled after making a deal with Weinstein that she would given to him when she won an Oscar. Am I proud of fat. I'm of two minds apart the chains myself. Says no. The part of me that understands the way a chain works says Sapp was absolutely. Brilliant. Good job kid you've got out of there. Well done what would you say to Harvey Weinstein today what I would say to Harvey is. I love you and I understand you were sick and suffering. And there's help for a guy like you to. It's entirely up to you again at. Judge says at the time she didn't feel powerful enough to come forward and didn't know if she would be believed.

