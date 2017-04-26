Transcript for Sept. 11, 1995: Barbra Streisand admits to having extreme stage fright

Who need. He it is now sixty minutes before the hour you wouldn't have known it by watching her walk away with five Emmys for her HBO concert special but. Barbra Streisand had a wicked case of stage fright at last night's awards ceremony in fact it was she said almost as terrifying for her. As the concert itself Barbara Streisand set down Lucia on to all the talk about overcoming her fears. In order for you to do some of the things you don't you have to. Walk through a great deal of fear. What did it take to walk through the fear to get to the outside because fear can be so and I think. I think fear is also a great Energizer. It pushes you into things. Without with how did you might not push yourself to certain heights. So you have to see the positive side of fear. And and I think that's what I tried to do because. I don't like to be so so I'm stifled on my own problems. And therefore I thought it was an interesting challenge to. To get out there and and and face the music has given the courage to go want to do it again oh yeah and when you. I mean I make a sense I have never been to the rest of the world I haven't I haven't. I haven't sung in many parts of the world I mean only one country and you're really just England so. It would be a wonderful way to see the world somebody very wise a long time ago one cent. The more successful he becomes a more sure of yourself you become evening I don't know if that's necessarily true. I think it's very important by the way to have self doubt. There was part of me thinks and why was showing more confidence and the other part says no it's agreed balance or to the part of me that does have confidence yes. You know it's it's again it's about humanity. It's about being able to have compassion to be able to identify with people and so I don't own. I no longer look at it is such a negative thing. You wake up at 2 o'clock in the morning with the demons. I was typifies what to do I feel really go to ten plays in that's the good now. You know the great pathologist. Joseph Campbell. Always used to talk about following your bliss he wrote so much about following implicitly. Is this a part of your life with these and you successes recently. Indicative of your following your life. I don't think I. Quite take the time enough to follow landless movement if I would just to live to follow my list I would. Walk on the beach moved he's there at the ocean. Read you know I read a lot but I I never have enough time to read all to read and so. But but but there's enough let's in my life I mean I have the opportunity to make movies and things. And have relationships and people.

