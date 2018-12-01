Transcript for 'The Shape of Water' wins top honors at Critics' Choice Awards

We have people who are in Hollywood who are tuning in after the big awards show last night the biggest one all of that the entire season FiOS. Now we have an editor at large building an easel and loads of room we just had that we Nickelodeon kids are sort yes. Yeah. So clearly ours in that is that kids' choice awards great wave. It bought the critics' choice award sorry. Post Olivea month. Took out walked Mark Wahlberg you know that whole salary thing and the men of the Golden Globes but still. And that kind of unfettered. And do. What you do net and typically. This is two it to my mother two it will what's going on here. Yeah your mother's not really happy with that being sought to get back. I think time is everything Olivea they're due in her staying while they weren't so there were a lot of repeat winners with big little lies and shape of water taking home the night's big prize this. And some of the winners from the blue carpet. Had it mourners. The stars actually wore color as opposed to the golden gloves he's this past Sunday. Jessica Biel Justin Timberlake wasn't there either weighing. So this is described as a see through. Black gown featuring red and. Wait he just read a color that he's winning he's a good yeah I have learned and that the way this is one of the military support whenever this quarter produces think as one of the winner. Yet. Right and you and you know it didn't look I looked pastel painting ever censors haven't haven't changed you can do in Iran in my mind. Look irate look at lines you the only other American life celebrities are her last night the first happy birth eight. And she was wearing at strapless Vivian Westwood potential stumbling through the looking at a Boston glowing. He's in that Netflix movie that's awesome. Again we're talking winners here rate and just check. Okay. I think anything if you look at this is Rupp loan. Wearing a black tux with easily embellishment. Do you do you move you did he won winner for best values for homes so that he did technically win. Now not ever run up loving it and or recover since there. This isn't here today it's severe. Pretty thing can check this. I like it. Red it Elizabeth months very much looking are. Good there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.