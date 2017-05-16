Transcript for Simone Biles wows with perfect scores but is voted off

Just one week away from this season finale of Dancing With The Stars we have a stunning elimination from the bomber we've had a couple already this season but the couple with the highest score in the semifinals is not moving on to next week's finals. Here's KBC's George and I kept. Simone and Sasha. Olympic gymnastics champion Simone vials falling one week short of her shot at mirror ball glory. She and her partner Sasha Farber made it nine weeks before it all came to an end following not one but two perfect scores Monday night. So while she's not leaving with the dancing victory. I want you friendship on the life behind him in and that and I feel like Edna chaired a lot nice outdated. Found that he used tonight is decides at the gymnastics men stand next Bruce the moon. On vacationing in July. Samad never had a summer without gymnastics. And having building that out. Meantime the remaining three teams move including David Ross and win the Arnold. Among the final four they've scored the lowest with the judges for the past few weeks but America's kept them. Be an honest with you until one night I don't think would've been in the finals. But I love some mobile's I think she's a great dancer and I loved everything about her and a lighthearted part of need my heart hurt like that happen and then I'm like wait a minute anytime minutes. No matter what the judges say it's about the people at home and yet to really connect to them and I think that the final three really do you do that we worked really really high teens. Thinking everybody that supported S. Along that process we let him leave her super super grateful. I'm so excited for freestyle on the girl every piece in his immune to it all comes down to next week and that all important free cell routine. We'll see no money Rashad and David all of the finals next Monday night. In Los Angeles through and I feel free agency. So no mirror ball trophy for Simone violin only she had something else. Just Mantilla also show that hang around her. It's really too bad you'll be on GM made out and the need to be bitter today.

