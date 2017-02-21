Transcript for Smithsonian's National Zoo prepares Panda Bao Bao for trip to China

National zoo where it's time to say bye bye about back out now about value might have remembered when he was when she was born just over three and a half years ago here at the nationals do. Became highlight. Of the Smithsonian part you can see aged over it behind us. As about is currently getting loaded up into a specialist crate that we'll transport her sixteen hour flight to China. I just moments ago we had the Chinese ambassador joined by the zoo director and they presented letters that. People from around the country have wrote about how to be taken with her to China where they will give them to the zoo keepers there well wishes goodbye notes memories. Now the nationals isn't doing a whole. Full court press as if if I've lied about about. And they have had a weeklong celebration of from I seventy here iced cake to a doubling party with the Chinese ambassador here as well to celebrate. They're also doing some fun things behind at their website things that you can go and think of I've item about to everything from. These little. Coloring pages are about our take a look back. I have my right here I'm definitely take advantage of this productivity later. To it being her FaceBook messages and do your memories of about. Now about Alan she was born at I just over three happy years ago. With just four ounces that's just sides of an iPhone and very smooth on and seen her develop and grow into. A giant panda now part of the Chinese agreement with the United States includes the return about two China. When she hits that 34 year mark so that parents TNT an enemy shop. Where are on loan to the national zoo from China now the breeding that took place with artificial insemination because. Joan of the biggest for hitters a giant can of growth in population is at their ability to breed naturally so they artificially inseminated the parent the mother. About three happy years ago and oh as the product of that birth then the big problem for the zoo is keeping this pandas alive it's not an easy thing to keep those beat Kansas alive. It did require round the clock care they watch the mother and she interacts with that baby panda and then about eighteen months that panda cub leans up her mother. And then she was on her own as an isolation creature they like isolation. She has been living in this pen for the past eighteen months and we are now seeing. The users to this zoo keepers and veterinarians. Along with her for the ride. Traveling with about will be. Roughly 55 pounds of BM do two pounds of apples honey other treats that she loves. They have to have the staff now coming up. Asia trail. Dale. And they're making their wages are left over here you can't see it from receding but there's that giant FedEx truck is going to transport about two aid plane calling them in the panda express its especially rector at that it 777. Just for about how and so they'll be getting into that. FedEx truck and just a few minutes at any moment now we'll see that crane coming around the corner. Sweet days. I'd bow. Our earlier this morning actually saw about on full action plain and her pen she was in somersaults planning on trees. Some of the zoo keepers said that. One of the things that. Is this favorable about us personality as her desire to Kenneth. You can see the Cray now as it's being moves. Through those trees. Now this people on the bridge their part of that team the zoo keepers veterinarians who have. Malveaux grows today agent during the half. When she gets to try and also be going to central China. And we'll be there for about a year before he enters breeding age when she hits breeding age shall be. Hopefully a mama bear herself one day. That's the goal in this program this cloud collaboration between the Chinese Government in the US government. Some that bamboo moving now. And his staff seeing their goodbyes are very close relationship with they watched her grow as most of Washington DC and the nation's it on this panda cams she's. Alan the only bears there. World with her own dedicated panda cam television network. Let's just sit here for a moment and watch as B don't wait. Her departure from the national zoo. And if you're just joining us we are at the Smithsonian nationals in Washington DC as they prepared to say bye bye. About bout a giant panda Cuddy you can see now. All of this BM do will be. Joining her on the plane on that 777. Specially retrofitted by that accident just for about well. More than fifty pounds of bamboo you will be on that sixteen hour flight that she'll have enough to eat her heart's content. A whole of that day and it is just for bowed out 55 pounds will be on that plane with her. Apples. Honey some of her favorite snacks. And the creek and they're transporting her and it's especially retrofitted crave that they've been getting her used to it first they've put it in her habitat with those doors open on heard it coming legally she pleases. Then he added one of the doors she got used to kind of be confined and both doors but the last couple days to she's really used to this great and it's kind of like her home now. They have gone her very accustomed to it so when that Craig goes into that FedEx truck and then on that plane is not a surprise or shock to her. They will also have her veterinarian in one of the zoo keepers you've been with her since birth. Along for that sixteen hour of play being able to be there to make sure she is happy and and not stressed out and getting all the fit in nutrients that she needs. Into Elway crate right there and that. Is what they're loading up brain now. Now while the Zune is sitting side by have found out mayday is her little brother. He was born roughly eighteen months ago he will be staying here in the nationals they'll. So and her parents are still here so we will sub 3 PM the cubs. It. Baby is the second cub to her parents tie Shannon male was the first. He made his way back to China. Few years ago as well. Thanks to the conservation efforts between the Chinese and American governments. And other nations throughout the world the accident he looks. Increase the panda species and taking it from the endangered list. Up but not so it's not quite fully endangered anymore it is so critical however. Their populations now there are only about two. 300. In this in the wild the rest of roughly 102000. In captivity. So it still is a critical population that they're trying to increase the breeding efforts for Chinese Government is trying to actually reintroduce them into the wild. One of the biggest inhibitors to their natural breeding grounds and pandas in the wild. Is the fact that human encroachment on their wildlife so Chinese take it happened after an order to increase in the populations in the wild. So they not only did these breeding efforts in zoos with the collaboration with the other governments they then re introduce them into wild habit how to tops.

