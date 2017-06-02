Transcript for 'SNL' Takes on Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer

We now before this Super Bowl Saturday Night Live was. May god to having risen again for devoting a lot of air time to sketches about. You know it's. Thank you know the out of went and men the third there's some kind a look good yeah. I apologize. On behalf but it too. Yeah it's pretty may indeed last twelve weeks. Well it is accepted. He put us so called allies of being so mean to me what are we also random little country in her room whose false. Zimbabwe this Lucia did you. Well it is this government Europe. Yes you think you have been to a dictator. And welcome Rick back. That's. Laughter always house where the question is these last America needs right now when does it take away from what we should be talking about cops now we need to laugh and just try. That's just what they don't forget me I dignity and I. I think that the comedy is subversive. And there's nothing that a dictator. Hates more than being made fun. Have you ever saw the movie org solid play the producers. You know Mel Brooks totally makes fun of Hitler and I'm sure if Hitler around god forbid. He would hate it because he makes it look like they jerk. You have the sides of murdering. Murderer that it was a joke and I think that this must get under everybody skin Monday. Make fun of them. Well we know it does because he tweets out about it at eighties he watches this at but I think you know after 9/11. We really needed some laughter. You know and and I think SNL has sort of taken the charge in this satirical company. It's a right to me to do it right so yeah. I don't have to do is. It's a welcome diversion from reality a good beyoncé is news came out about the twins as they thankfully we talk about something out eleven politics is up. I'm yes but I think you we all are suffering can and use fatigue as time telling me husband hit them hard times will eat this not because necessarily. The administration but it's what how what is happening to our country right now and they're so much division and I'm tempers and I like everybody to get along yet we can have our differences but I would love to see some sort of unification but we're so divided right now. Terms sleep. In a parking makes everything that are. Oh she really done I would be. I got television she needs and she became so did you like they're in some part whenever I did not because I know her voice calling well you know was I didn't know I was I was like I Aaron and I I love even Frederick Douglass let that sketch. Yeah. I like you're hearing New York comedian here and then you when you inject a New Year's super passionate about your political police we often disagree but when you've written comedy in I feel like it's such a unifying moment even at the table we'll have an immediate. Gary. That's packed. Well is helpful but you know it it isn't that the problem is is that it's not helpful the problem is is that. It's they are these are the things will make its final but it would be great if everybody could get along but. If we all know what we're facing it makes it a lot easier but for families who you know get messed up by the ban. You know it's 88 it's troublesome you know for families who may be looking at there creek and wondering. You know what's gonna happen now because he signed this order. That takes away the ban on you know. Mining companies being able to pull I mean there are a lot of things that are keeping everybody up that we all love to get. What I would just like him to just. I would think and act. I could be wrong. But if you're. Point just signed some stuff. Perhaps you should read it yet but now I can. Whether you live camera not. Whether you like any of these stops I. I think they all have a responsibility. To look at NASA sent well he's got and I'm reading it's what he's a because. That's grant and do you know why I believe that you know a lot of this is list of Matt. But it doesn't preempt. The other one from reading. Yet to see if it cannot do that yeah. If you don't know the constitution. You're making all kinds of stuff and maybe they want them. House Iraq but it's apparent in the Bob for a lot of folks because you know that not to be like that still has bulls there's old saint sage candidates. We have just get back to the funny part of it. You know two I want wanted to you know. Yeah and sunny out but I mean too many about having a sense of humor about itself as a sign of mental health and I don't see this guy laughing. I never see him laugh he smiles now and that when he says something he thinks his gray. But he doesn't laugh and I find that bizarre when somebody doesn't. Came out also cleared checks I don't see pets in the way this I want pets again. I did well and I thought I can't even I I have so many responses for that I can't use any of them. Get out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.